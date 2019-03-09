US Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announces resignation

U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, a top candidate to become the next secretary of defense, confirmed that she is resigning and returning to academia.

The move leaves another vacant post at the top level of the Pentagon.

She confirmed the news via Twitter Friday.

Today I informed the President I will resign as Secretary of the Air Force to be President of the University of Texas at El Paso. It has been a privilege to serve with our #Airmen—I am proud of the progress we have made to restore the readiness & lethality of #USAF. — Dr. Heather Wilson (@SecAFOfficial) March 8, 2019

Wilson plans to step down on May 31. to take the position of President of the University of Texas in El Paso.

The resignation follows the December departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who quit over policy differences with Trump and hand-picked Wilson for the post.

President Trump congratulated Wilson and thanked her for her service via Twitter, Friday.