US Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announces resignation

U.S. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, a top candidate to become the next secretary of defense, confirmed that she is resigning and returning to academia.

The move leaves another vacant post at the top level of the Pentagon.

She confirmed the news via Twitter Friday.

Wilson plans to step down on May 31. to take the position of  President of the University of Texas in El Paso.

The resignation follows the December departure of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who quit over policy differences with Trump and hand-picked Wilson for the post.

President Trump congratulated Wilson and thanked her for her service via Twitter, Friday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

11-year-old allegedly shot dad in back, threatened ‘part two’ over PlayStation, Xbox Outrage at man after posting Facebook video attacking pelican in Key West FL toddler mauled to death by 2 family dogs President Trump signs Bible in Alabama Update: Suspect who Opened Fire on Authorities Taken into Custody Authorities Search for Robbery Suspect who Opened Fire on Them
Comments