US begins collecting 25% tariffs on Chinese goods

A tariff increase on 200-billion dollars worth of Chinese goods entering the U.S. by sea is now in effect.

The U.S. started collecting the 25 percent tariffs early Saturday morning, which affects consumer goods such as internet modems and routers, furniture and lighting products.

President Trump announced the higher tariffs last month, and China responded days later by raising tariffs on 60-billion dollars in U.S. goods.

The Trump administration and China have been embroiled in an ongoing trade-war over the country’s treatment of U.S. farmers.

Trump recently visited Japan and met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as other Chinese officials and reportedly discussed U.S. tariffs specifically on the auto industry.

