US charges ex-Air Force officer with spying for Iran

Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department charged former Air Force intelligence officer Monica Witt with helping Iran launch a cyber-spying operation that targeted her former colleagues after she defected from the United States.

According to the Justice Department, the 39-year-old assembled dossiers on eight U.S. military intelligence agents she had worked with for Iranian hackers, who then used Facebook and e-mail to install spyware on their computers.

Witt faces two counts of delivering military information to a foreign government and one count of conspiracy.

Four Iranian nationalists also face charges in connection to the cyberattacks Witt allegedly assisted in.

Witt served as a counterintelligence officer in the Air Force from 1997 to 2008 and was granted high-level security clearances, learned Farsi at a U.S. military language school, and was deployed overseas for counterintelligence missions in the Middle East during that time, according to the indictment.

The indictment cites that the ex-officer appeared to turn against the U.S. after her service in February of 2012.

Shortly after, she requested to defect to Iran and granted permission to do so by officials in August of 2013 where she then carried out her alleged spying against the U.S.

Witt’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to officials.

This story is developing.