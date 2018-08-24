US Coast Guard Rescues Couple Missing off Freeport

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has safely rescued two missing boaters.

Crews rescued Sasha McPhee, 37, and Jerome Burrows, 37, near Freeport Thursday night.

The crew of an airplane spotted the two boaters anchored, waving their hands and shooting flares approximately 22 miles north of Freeport, Bahamas.

A relative said the two were reported overdue on a 29-foot yacht.

The yacht had reportedly left Stuart Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in West End, Bahamas later that day.

