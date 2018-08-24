US Coast Guard Searching for Couple Missing off Treasure Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people who left the Treasure Coast on Wednesday and never arrived in the Bahamas.

Sasha McPhee, 37, and Jerome Burrows, 37, both from the Bahamas, were traveling back to the islands from Stuart in a 29-foot yacht and never made it.

Coast Guard Sector Miami received a report from Burrows’ brother-in-law, saying the two were overdue.

The yacht had reportedly left Stuart Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and were scheduled to arrive in West End, Bahamas later that day.

The search is spanning an area the size of Rhode Island.

