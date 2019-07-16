US Military Issues Warning After Viral Storm Area 51 Facebook Event

What began as a joke in a viral Facebook event has become no laughing matter to the United States Air Force.

Air Force officials issued a warning after the viral Facebook event ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us’ announced a plan to raid the Air Force base in Nevada known as Area 51 which has been linked to UFO and alien conspiracies for years.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” a spokeswoman told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

There has been renewed interest in the area since it was revealed that the U.S. military had spent 22 million dollars to research UFO sightings, according to reports.

More than 1 million people have signed up for the event set for late September.

The post declares, “we can move faster than their bullets; let’s see them aliens.”

However, the creator of the Facebook event insists it was all a joke for the internet.

“P.S. Hello U.S. government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan. I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet,” said Jackson Barnes.

The post has become an internet sensation inspiring jokes and memes on popular social media sites, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.