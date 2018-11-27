US officials say it’s safe to eat ‘some’ romaine lettuce again

US health officials say that it is “okay” to eat “some” romaine lettuce again but to check the label.

The Food and Drug Administration is lessening last week’s warning of not eating any romaine lettuce due to an E. coli outbreak that left 32 people in 11 states were infected.

Monday, the agency confirmed romaine harvested in Arizona, Florida, Mexico, and California’s Imperial Valley is okay to eat after discovering the location of the tainted lettuce.

Furthermore, they said the romaine shipped from the suggested areas was not yet sent out when the illness began.

The tainted romaine appears to have come from the central coast region of California, according to health officials.

