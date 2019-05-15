US Orders Americans Out Of Iraq Amid Iranian Tensions

The U.S. is ordering all non-emergency government workers in Iraq to get out.

The State Department orders non-emergency US government staff to leave Iraq as tensions flare with Iran. US citizens are warned against travel there. https://t.co/T3VRCtYO1r pic.twitter.com/DkioWxVVt3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 15, 2019

The move comes a day after the Defense Department warned about the possible threat to Americans in Iraq from Iranian-backed forces as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran.

These actions are not the prelude to a U.S. attack against #Iran There is clear & persistent evidence,supported by observable movements on the ground,that Iran’s proxy forces in #Iraq & #Yemen plan to attack Americans with the intent of inflicting mass casualties https://t.co/NqQB3R8tXD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 15, 2019

The order to leave said that the U.S. has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.

The White House has reportedly been reviewing possible military options should U.S. forces come under attack by Iran or its proxies.