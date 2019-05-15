US Orders Americans Out Of Iraq Amid Iranian Tensions

The U.S. is ordering all non-emergency government workers in Iraq to get out.

 

The move comes a day after the Defense Department warned about the possible threat to Americans in Iraq from Iranian-backed forces as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran.

 

The order to leave said that the U.S. has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.

The White House has reportedly been reviewing possible military options should U.S. forces come under attack by Iran or its proxies.

