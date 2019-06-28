USCG Rescues Five from Boat Sinking in St. Lucie Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a sinking boat in the St. Lucie inlet on Friday.
According to the Coast Guard, the boat took on water and sent five people into the inlet.
There is no word on the conditions of those on board, but everyone was rescued safely according to the USCG.
Coast Guards responded to a vessel rapidly taking on water just off of St. Lucie Inlet. The vessel capsized and sent 5 people into the water. Several vessels responded to Sector Miami’s PAN PAN and were able to rescue everyone. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/5z6HDOxXgR
— Denise Sawyer (@DeniseSawyerTV) June 28, 2019