Use of Robot for End-of-Life News Angers Family

A California hospital is facing criticism, after the family of a terminally-ill 78-year-old patient says the center used a robotic machine to deliver sensitive end-of-life news.

Ernest Quintana was admitted to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center’s emergency department in Fremont, California, on March 3. His family was already aware that he was dying of chronic lung disease

After an initial consultation with staff, a follow-up visit was made to Quintana’s room in intensive care. However, the nurse was accompanied by a robot, which Quintana’s family says was left to do most of the work.

According to Annalisia Wilharm, Quintana’s granddaughter, the robot displayed a video of a doctor in a different location informing Quintana that they had run out of effective treatments.

Wilharm says that she had to repeat or restate much of the machine’s dialogue for her grandfather to hear and understand. She adds that the machine told them that her grandfather would not be able to return home for hospice care and discussed the appropriate amount of morphine to ease his suffering.

Quintana’s mother, Catherine Quintana, says, “If you’re coming to tell us normal news, that’s fine, but if you’re coming to tell us there’s no lung left and we want to put you on a morphine drip until you die, it should be done by a human being and not a machine.” She added that her father died last Tuesday.

For its part, the hospital calls the situation “highly unusual” and says that officials “regret falling short” of Mr. Quintana’s expectations.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente Greater Southern Alameda County, explains, “The evening video tele-visit was a follow-up to earlier physician visits. It did not replace previous conversations with patient and family members and was not used in the delivery of the initial diagnosis.”

However, the family does not accept that explanation. According to Catherine Wilharm, “The apology they gave wasn’t good enough for me at all.”