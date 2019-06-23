USPS Worker Shot, Killed in Louisiana; Suspect Arrested

According to authorities in Louisiana, a United States postal service worker was shot and killed while working his route during the weekend.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Antonio Williams, was attacked at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Shreveport, said Caddo County spokesman John Prime.

Williams was declared dead at the hospital.

Police say that 32-year-old Michael Gentry shot Williams multiple times in the upper body.

Gentry was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has been set at $250,000.00.

Shreveport Police and federal authorities continue investigating the shooting