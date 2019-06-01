VA shooting deadliest in U.S. this year

The mass shooting in Virginia Beach Friday is the deadliest in the U.S. this year.

Authorities say a disgruntled city engineer named DeWayne Craddock walked into a city building Friday afternoon and began shooting indiscriminately on all three floors of the building, killing 12 people and wounding four others.

The suspect worked as an engineer in the city’s public utilities department, and was killed in a shootout with police.

A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and several empty ammunition clips were recovered at the scene.

Mayor Bobby Dyer called it the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach.

