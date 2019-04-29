Van Smashes into Miami Building Holding Presidential Hopeful’s Event

U.S. Senator from New Jersey and presidential candidate Cory Booker is unhurt after a van driver crashed into a building where he was stumping in Miami-Dade county.

Booker was speaking Sunday in a Miami Gardens mall cafe when a minivan slammed into the structure.

The female driver and her passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash did not appear to be related to Booker’s appearance, the driver is facing charges.

Booker offered prayers for the people involved and the event then continued after a delay.