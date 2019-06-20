Vasata Guilty on All Charges in Jupiter Super Bowl Murders

A jury found Christopher Vasata guilty Thursday on all five charges in the 2017 triple murder at a Jupiter Super Bowl party.

The jurors, who deliberated for about two hours, will return next week to recommend whether Vasata should face the death penalty for murdering 24-year old Brandi El Salhy, 20-year-old Kelli Doherty and 26-year-old Sean Henry.

Vasata is guilty on three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and grand theft auto.

A co-defendant, Marcus Steward, will be tried at a later date. He also faces the death penalty.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said that Vasata and one or two other men went on a “mission of evil” at Charles Vorpagel’s home, located at 1105 Mohawk Street in Jupiter, on February 5, 2017. Vorpagel, Henry, El Salhy, and Doherty were gathered around a fire pit during the football game.

One prosecutor said, “And they ambushed four helpless sitting ducks, sitting out in the backyard.”

Vorpagel testified that he did not recognize the attackers due to their clothing and masks, although he recognized the voice of rival drug dealer Luke Kutsukos, who said something before the gunfire started. Vasata’s defense team also raised the possibility that Kutsukos, who has not been charged in the case up to now, was the real gunman.

Prosecutors used DNA and physical evidence to connect Vasata to the crime scene. Evidence used in the trial included a .40 caliber Glock handgun which prosecutors say Vasata used to kill Henry, who was the intended target of the shootings.

They added that Vasata only dropped the gun when he was shot in the buttocks by a fellow attacker, which could have been either co-defendant Marcus Steward or a third, unidentified gunman.

Meanwhile, Vasata’s defense team asked the jury to consider that piece of evidence, arguing: “Mr. Vasata was shot as they have told you with a high-powered rifle, exactly the same as all three of those individuals who were there at Mohawk Street. And he was shot in the back, twice. Twice. You don’t know it was accidental. We don’t know what the relationship was between Mr. Kutsukos and Mr. Vasata when Mr. Vasata was trying to negotiate some type of détente to the conflict that was going on. It’s all speculation.”

The judge has scheduled next Wednesday and Thursday for the penalty phase of the trial.