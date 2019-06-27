Vasata Receives Life in Prison for Jupiter Super Bowl Murders

Christopher Vasata, the local man who was found guilty last week of murdering three people at a 2017 Super Bowl party, was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday.

The jury found Vasata guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and grand theft auto in the crime.

He is one of two suspects charged in the deaths of Sean Henry, 26; Brandi El-Salhy, 24; and Kelli Doherty, 20.

Another suspect, Marcus Steward, is also facing death penalty. His trial date has been set.

The last person who was sentenced to death in Palm Beach County was Carlton A. Francis in 1998. He received the death penalty for two counts of first-degree murder.