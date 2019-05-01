Venezuelans Take to the Streets Again to Support Guaido

Venezuelans are expected to fill the streets today in what opposition leader Juan Guaido promises will be the largest march in the country’s history.

This comes a day after Guaido called for Venezuela’s military to force out President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido’s appearance with dozens of National Guard members outside a Caracas air force base set off a day of violent protests Tuesday.

Local Venezuelans gathering in Doral believe their country is so close to the freedom they have been desperately hoping for.

Opposition leader Guaido led an effort yesterday to forcibly remove President Nicolas Maduro from power and it almost happened, but as Maduro prepared to board a plane to fly to Cuba Russia talked him out of it according to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Senator Rick Scott yesterday said the United States needs to back the Guaido regime even if it means militarily.

LIVE TV ALERT! I’ll be joining @Varneyco at 9:45AM to discuss the crisis in #Venezuela. We need to do everything in our power to help the people of VZ get the aid they need and the freedom they deserve. Tune in! — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 1, 2019

