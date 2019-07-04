Veterans Release Anti-Trump Video for Independence Day

Some veterans are not happy with President Trump, and they are using the occasion of Independence Day to let him know.

A veteran advocacy group called Common Defense was formed three years ago to oppose Trump. This week, they released a video in conjunction with the Need to Impeach campaign. In the video, veterans and organizers of the group explain that they feel betrayed by Trump, and that they believe American democracy is under attack.

Lead organizer Kyle Bibby, who is a Marine Corps veteran, says that the oath members take when joining the military, “establishes our ties to something that is greater than us. I don’t see Donald Trump as someone who is serious about our values, who is serious about his job to serve the American people.”

Other veterans included in the video state that the president “should be impeached” for reasons including cruelty, to a “criminal.”

One veteran states in the video that he never suspected an American president would collude with a foreign dictator, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Last October, Trump tweeted about billionaire Tom Steyer, the founder of Need to Impeach, “He comes off as a crazed and stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon.”