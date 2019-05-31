Victim Speaks Out after Someone Pounded Her Face While on Vacation

A Delaware woman is speaking out after she claims she was brutally attacked while vacationing at a 5-star resort in the Dominican Republic.

Tammy Lawrence-Daley says she left her hotel room to get a snack, then someone ran up behind her in the hallway, grabbed her and pulled into a maintenance room, where she was savagely beaten and choked for hours and later left for dead.

Lawrence-Daley is still reeling from the alleged January assault, which left her with a broken nose, fractured hand, partial hearing loss in her left ear and her mouth “ripped apart.”

She claimed she was beaten with a club and strangled by a man wearing a Majestic Elegance uniform — and also possibly sexually assaulted due to “damage down there.”

A rape kit was administered at the hospital, but too much time had passed for it to give definitive results.

Lawrence-Daley was found eight hours later and spent five days in the hospital.

Now, after a half-dozen surgeries and months of recovery, Lawrence-Daley has gone public with her story to warn other vacationers, “He’s still out there.”

She took to Facebook by sharing graphic photos of herself and writing, “how do you explain to your kids you were almost killed by some random stranger.”

Dominican Republic authorities have not made an arrest.