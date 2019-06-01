Victims in Virginia Beach mass shooting identified

Officials have eleased the names of of 12 people who were killed in Friday afternoon’s shooting at Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen identified each of the victims during a news conference, Saturday morning.

11 of the victims were reportedly city employees with a combined 152 years of employment.

Police have not established a motive at this time but have identified the shooter as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock.

Craddock died after exchanging fire with police.

