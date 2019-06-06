VIDEO: Alabama mayor beats raccoon to death

(WARNING: Explicit content)

A viral video of Alabama mayor Jim Staff killing a raccoon with a shovel has sparked outrage and have citizens of Atmore calling for his arrest.

However, state wildlife officials say Staff did nothing wrong.

In a lengthy statement to a local newspaper, the mayor of Atmore claimed his actions against the raccoon were self-defense after the animal charged him and his wife’s boat at the Canal Park Boat Launch on Sunday.

“I was going to back the boat into the water, and my wife was out of the truck to hold the rope for the boat. Although I ‘didn’t see it, I heard my wife yell and jump back in the truck and say ”look out for the raccoon.” A raccoon had run at my wife while she was out of the truck,” Staff said. “I then saw the animal and threw a stick at it to make it go away. Instead of going away, it ran next to a garbage can several feet away and stared at me. I was concerned because this was not a natural behavior by a wild raccoon. I took a shovel out of the truck because I ‘didn’t know what the raccoon was going to do. At that point, he then ran at me. That is when I hit the raccoon with the shovel. I was convinced that the animal was dying and would not recover. ”

The incident has created controversy in the area as people are claiming that the raccoon was a community pet and often fed at the boat ramp.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Chris Lewis backed Staff saying that “what he did was not illegal” and that “it is okay to defend yourself against a wild raccoon.”

Lewis also noted that feeding the raccoon and claiming it as a pet “would be illegal.”