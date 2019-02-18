VIDEO: Baby Boy Born on JetBlue Flight to Fort Lauderdale

JetBlue says a baby boy was born during a three hour flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

The mother went into labor during the flight over water and thanks to the crew and some medical professionals on board, the birth went off without a hitch.
The airline said the in-flight birth was a first for the carrier. Coincidentally, the Airbus A320 has an appropriate name — “Born to be Blue.”

