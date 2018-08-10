School is almost back in session, and in addition to making sure all the children have the correct school supplies to help them be successful this upcoming school year, parents, teachers, and the community alike are all focused on the safety of the students as well. Karen Curtis speaks with survivors and loved ones from the MSD shooting, as well as several other county officials about new safety protocols and whether they believe it is enough. Watch it live here.

Panel Guests Frank Kitzerow Palm Beach County public schools’ new police chief Matthew Satar Student that was in the classroom that Cruz shot into at MSD Patrick Petty MSD student who lost his sister in the shooting. Father is also up for election Andy Pollack Father of Meadow Pollack who was tragically killed in the Parkland shooting. Stuart Kaplan Attorney for Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

Concerned about the mental health of a loved one? Contact Memorial Healthcare Systems directly at 954-276-0821

The post Video: Back to School Safety & Security Panel appeared first on 850 WFTL.