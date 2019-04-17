[Video] Brantley Gilbert Teams Up With Rock Band Five Finger Death Punch For Cover Of “Blue On Black”

This isn’t just an epic collaboration!

Five Finger Death Punch is one of my favorite rock bands, and they did their “Blue on Black” cover justice by not only adding country rocker Brantley Gilbert, but Brian May of Queen and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Shepherd originally wrote and recorded “Blue on Black” in 1997, the song was release as a single in 1998.

The best part… The artists and their record labels are donating all proceeds from the song to the Gary Sinise Foundation; which honors America’s veterans, first responders, their families and those in need.

Enjoy!