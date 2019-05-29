VIDEO: Ceremonial First Pitch Goes Awry

A White Sox employee’s ceremonial first pitch goes awry when it misses its target by a long shot and hits a team photographer.

A photographer almost got taken out by this first pitch at the Royals-White Sox game (via @FSKansasCity) pic.twitter.com/Lyzubr2E77 — ESPN (@espn) May 29, 2019

The staffer’s toss hit the camera of a photographer who was capturing the moment on the first-base side of the mound before last night’s Sox-Royals game at Guaranteed Rate Field. The photographer posted on Twitter that he and the camera are doing okay.