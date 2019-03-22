VIDEO: David Letterman Says He Stayed on TV Too Long . . . But “No One Had the Guts” to Fire Him

DAVID LETTERMAN was on “Ellen” yesterday, and he said he should’ve left TV well before he did, but everyone was scared to fire him. He said, quote, “Here’s the mistake I made: I stayed on TV way too long. It turns out that nobody had the guts to fire me, and I should’ve left 10 years ago. You want to make sure you have some energy to direct toward other things . . .

“There’s more to life than [asking celebrities] ‘So tell me about your pet beaver.'”

Dave retired in 2015, after 33 years in late night. It’s hard to tell how serious he is . . . because he’s basically back on TV now, with his Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”. It’s not as much of a drain as being on TV every night . . . and he does have time to do other stuff, like spending time with his family and working with Habitat for Humanity. A second six-episode season of the show is coming soon.

