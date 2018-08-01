Video: Eric Church “Desperate Man”
By Sammy Cruise
|
Aug 1, 2018 @ 3:54 PM

I LOVE this video!  Check out Eric’s acting skills.  Looks like the guy can actually pull off acting too!

Side Note:  I punked Eric one time when I was working in Sarasota years ago.  He was doing an appearance and played a few songs.  I taped a wireless mic underneath his stool and it was next to a remote control fart machine speaker.  Of course I had the remote.  So when he stopped playing and was taking questions from the audience, I would hit the button.  The noise would go through the speakers.  Eric was a good sport about it and laughed.  –  Sammy

 

 

