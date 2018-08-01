Video: Eric Church “Desperate Man”

I LOVE this video! Check out Eric’s acting skills. Looks like the guy can actually pull off acting too!

Side Note: I punked Eric one time when I was working in Sarasota years ago. He was doing an appearance and played a few songs. I taped a wireless mic underneath his stool and it was next to a remote control fart machine speaker. Of course I had the remote. So when he stopped playing and was taking questions from the audience, I would hit the button. The noise would go through the speakers. Eric was a good sport about it and laughed. – Sammy