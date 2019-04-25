Video: Joe Biden Launches Presidential Campaign, Officially

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is running for president.

Biden is seen as the frontrunner in a crowded field of Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination.

Nearly 20 Democrats have announced plans to challenge President Trump in 2020.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019



He’ll follow up with a big campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. Biden is expected to argue that he can unify a nation fractured by Donald Trump’s presidency. The 76-year-old Biden was President Obama’s VP for eight years, after representing Delaware in the Senate for 32 years.