Video: Joe Biden Launches Presidential Campaign, Officially

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he is running for president.
Biden is seen as the frontrunner in a crowded field of Democrats vying for the 2020 nomination.
Nearly 20 Democrats have announced plans to challenge President Trump in 2020.


He’ll follow up with a big campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Monday. Biden is expected to argue that he can unify a nation fractured by Donald Trump’s presidency. The 76-year-old Biden was President Obama’s VP for eight years, after representing Delaware in the Senate for 32 years.

