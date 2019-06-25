Video: Jussie Smollett with noose around his neck

The Chicago Police Department released new surveillance footage and files in regards to the Jussie Smollett hoax case on Monday, including one that shows the “Empire” actor shortly after the alleged attack.

In one of the videos, police body-cam footage displayed Smollett, with his face blurred, wearing a white rope that he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck.

Furthermore, the video includes a brief conversation between Smollett and Chicago police about the alleged attack before he asked officers not to film him.

The Smollet case made headlines nationwide after the African-American actor who is openly gay claimed two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical substance and put a rope around his neck in late January.

However, after further investigation, Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police and faking a hate crime to further his career.

In late March, prosecutors shocked the nation by opting to drop all of the charges against Smollett and only require him to forfeit $10,000 for his previous bail and sixteen completed hours of community service.

Prosecutors say they did not “exonerate” Smollett but dropped all of the charges because they did not see him as a threat to the city of Chicago.

The decision sparked outrage with officials calling for the resignation of Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx who is accused of mishandling the case and showing bias toward Smollett.

Last Friday, a judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Cook County prosecutors and the decision to dismiss all charges against Smollett.

The ruling left open the possibility that the actor could face new charges in connection to the previous hoax case.

Cook County Judge Michael Toomin noted that State Attorney Foxx did not have the authority to assign the case to her top deputy after announcing she had recused herself.

Foxx spoke out about the ruling citing that she “followed the advice of counsel and my then Chief Ethics Officer” to recuse herself.

Smollett has continued to maintain his innocence.

This story is developing.