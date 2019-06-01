Video: Melania Trump’s diet includes…

Inside Edition breaks down the first lady’s diet.

Melania Trump, a former model, knows the importance of healthy eating, but once in a while, she likes to treat herself.

When the first lady wants to indulge, one of her favorite spots to visit is the world-famous restaurant Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel in New York, according to Inside Edition.

The first lady’s favorite meal is chicken parmesan.

Frequently Mrs. Trump sticks to a simple and healthy diet.

She tries to eat seven pieces of fresh fruit each day.

Peaches and apples are reportedly her favorites.