Video Released of High Wire Fall in Sarasota

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a 2017 fall by members of the famed Wallenda family aerial act while performing a human pyramid.
Video released by the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office shows the moments performers at Circus Sarasota fell 30 feet during a practice run of the Nik Wallenda’s high-wire act two years ago.
The practice was being videotaped in February 2017 when five people in a four-layer pyramid tumbled more than 30 feet to the ground.
All five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but everyone survived. Famed wire-walker Nik Wallenda was involved but not hurt.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WATCH LIVE: First ISS Spacewalk Of The Year Underway Syria’s Allies Condemn Trump Golan Heights Announcement Jimmy Carter Oldest Living U.S. President, Ever Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Optional Cockpit Warning Light Now Standard The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/22/19 Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc expected to plead guilty
Comments