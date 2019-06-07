VIDEO: Russia Accuses U.S. Ship Of Near-Miss In East China Sea

The Russian Navy is accusing a U.S. Navy ship of nearly causing a collision in the East China Sea.

But, according to the U.S. Navy:

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 07, 2019) – At approximately 11:45 am on June 7, 2019 while operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian destroyer (Udaloy I DD 572) made an unsafe maneuver against USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), closing to ~50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk. While Chancellorsville was recovering its helicopter on a steady course and speed when the Russian ship DD572 maneuvered from behind and to the right of Chancellorsville accelerated and closed to an unsafe distance of ~50-100 feet. This unsafe action forced Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision. We consider Russia’s actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), “Rules of the Road,” and internationally recognized maritime customs.

Russian news agencies reported today that their country’s navy says the U.S.S. Chancellorsville guided missile cruiser was maneuvering dangerously and came within just 50 meters of a Russian warship.

Russia says the destroyer was forced to take emergency action to avoid a collision.