Video: Scotty McCreery New Wedding Video
By Sammy Cruise
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 3:54 PM

Combining work and personal into a hit video.  Nice work Scotty!!  The first look is always awesome.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Your Glam Jam Today for Miranda Lambert Tickets! Video: Football Is Coming! Luke Bryan Makes History! Win Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Tickets! Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Reuniting For ‘9 to 5’ Sequel Check Out The Trailer For The Documentary “I Am Paul Walker”
Comments