VIDEO: Shooting at Wellington High School Football Game

Wellington is shocked and saddened by Friday night’s shooting at Palm Beach Central High School football game and there will be counselors at both schools today.

Fortunately no students from Palm Beach Central or Dwyer high schools were shot and police call it a targeted act.

The incident happened in the parking lot between two adult victims who were shot and they are both expected to survive.

One woman sustained a broken hip after being trampled trying to get to her daughter who was a cheerleader.

As a result of the shooting, the Palm Beach County School district has announced these changes for football games.

The games will begin earlier. No backpacks allowed inside any game, only clear ones.

All will be subjected to search. No entry after the third quarter kick-off and no re-entry if you leave the game at any point.

