Police in West Palm Beach are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing gardening tools from a garage. The incident occurred earlier this month at a home on Magnolia Drive near Australian Ave.

According to the report, the homes “Ring” camera captured the suspect breaking into the homeowner’s garage in broad daylight and exiting with a weed eater and a blower. The suspect then jumps into what appears to be a black vehicle driven by another suspect before leaving the scene.

Authorities are currently asking anyone who may recognize the suspect or the vehicle to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

The post Video Shows Bold Suspect Stealing Lawn Tools From Homeowner’s Garage appeared first on 850 WFTL.