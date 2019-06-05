Video shows hit-and-run driver strike a patrol officer

Officials in Hollywood, Florida have released surveillance video of a driver who struck a Florida Highway Patrol Officer with their car before leaving the scene.

The incident occurred on May 25th on the Turnpike near the Hollywood Boulevard exit.

Video shows two troopers speaking to the driver of a white BMW who was pulled over. The victim identified as Trooper Arsenio Caballero, then begins walking back to his cruiser when the driver of the BMW drives straight into him before leaving the scene. Caballero could be seen rolling on top of the vehicle and eventually hits the ground as the driver speeds away.

The other trooper is then seen rushing to assist Caballero. Caballero was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert but has since been released.

Authorities reported that they were able to locate the vehicle, however, the suspect remains at large. If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.