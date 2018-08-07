SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying an Indonesian communications satellite into orbit.

Liftoff came at 1:18 a.m. Eastern time.

It was the first time the latest version of the Falcon 9, called the Block 5, was re-launched.

And, it could become the first SpaceX rocket to be launched a third time because the first stage returned to Earth and made a vertical touchdown on a drone ship called

“Of Course I Still Love You,” a few hundred miles off the Florida coast.

The post VIDEO: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral appeared first on 850 WFTL.