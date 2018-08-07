VIDEO: SpaceX Successfully Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral
By 850 WFTL
|
Aug 7, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying an Indonesian communications satellite into orbit.
Liftoff came at 1:18 a.m. Eastern time.
It was the first time the latest version of the Falcon 9, called the Block 5, was re-launched.
And, it could become the first SpaceX rocket to be launched a third time because the first stage returned to Earth and made a vertical touchdown on a drone ship called
“Of Course I Still Love You,” a few hundred miles off the Florida coast.

