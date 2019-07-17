VIDEO: Trump Parties with Epstein in 1992

MSNBC has unearthed video of then bachelor Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying at Mar-a-Lago in 1992.

It shows a fun-loving Trump talking with Epstein apparently about women at the gathering.

Also, it shows Trump dancing with numerous beautiful women including Miami Dolphin cheerleaders before an interview with Faith Daniels on her NBC talk show. Trump promised her “great ratings” on her show as a result of him.