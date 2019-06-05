Video: Vicious dog attack sparks outrage in Miami

(WARNING: Viewers discretion is advised.)

A beloved pet was mauled to death by two dogs in a Miami neighborhood sparking outrage amongst a Miami community.

Video surveillance captured the vicious attack that claimed the life of a small dog, and now the owner wants the two animals removed from the neighborhood.

The dog’s owner Claudia Farrat is calling the incident “murder.”

Last Tuesday, Farrat and her husband, Frank, were having coffee in their backyard with their two dogs, Brownie and Turbo.

She said she stood up when she lost sight of Turbo and found him frozen in fear a few yards away as two other dogs were closing in on him.

When she called for him the two dogs cornered and attack the animal.

A video shows the dogs with Turbo dangling from their jaws.

They violently dragged the dog across the grass until a couple of neighbors finally stepped in and wrestled them off.

The dog was rushed to the veterinarian, but after hours of surgery, he died of his injuries.

The owner of the dogs responsible reportedly did not apologize and many neighbors are afraid to go by the local lake.

This story is developing.