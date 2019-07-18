Viral Face Aging App Sparks Privacy Concerns with Russian Ties

New privacy concerns surrounding the popular app that makes users look older have arisen.

FaceApp has more than 80 million active users, but technology experts warn that the Russian-owned app could have access to more than just the photos that are uploaded.

According to the policy, FaceApp “cannot ensure the security of any information you transmit to FaceApp or guarantee that information on the service may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed.”

FaceApp’s privacy page also says they may share user content and your information with businesses that are legally part of the same group of companies.

FaceApp spoke out in the wake of the controversy releasing the following statement: “most images are deleted from our servers within 48 hours.”

Lawmakers are now calling for an FBI investigation.