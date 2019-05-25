Viral-video of Dem House Speaker Debunked, Trump Defends Attacks on Pelosi

The Washington Post debunked a doctored clip appearing to paint Nancy Pelosi as drunk or impaired after meeting with President Trump after it got attention on social media.

President Trump shared a clip from a Fox News segment that strings together times Pelosi stumbled over words during a press conference.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

The popular website YouTube removed the doctored video while it is unclear whether Facebook or Twitter will do the same.

One version still up on Facebook has been viewed more than 2.5 million views, according to CNN.

Pelosi publicly accused the President of a cover-up in connection to Russia and the 2016 presidential election, last week.

She also said that she prayed for Trump and hopes his family “stages an intervention for the good of our country.”

Trump has slammed Pelosi following her accusations which he says are entirely untrue.

Friday, before he left for his highly anticipated trip to Japan, he defended his attacks on Pelosi to reporters.

Pres. Trump defends attacks on Speaker Pelosi, telling @jonkarl: "Did you hear what she said about me, long before I went after her?…She made horrible statements. She knows they're not true. She said terrible things. So I just responded in kind." https://t.co/KnpwzSePHo pic.twitter.com/DVDnNlbb20 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 24, 2019

The ongoing feud between President Trump and Democratic House Speaker Pelosi is no secret, and it is expected to intensify in weeks to come.