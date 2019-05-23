Virgin Trains USA Begins Construction From West Palm to Orlando

Virgin Trains USA kicked off construction Tuesday on the rail line to connect Miami with Orlando and Walt Disney World.

Formerly known as Brightline, Virgin Trains USA says the project will involve five contractors for the development of 170 miles of new track into the facility located in the new South Terminal at the Orlando International Airport, according to a news release.

“Connecting Central and South Florida will bring thousands of jobs today and by modernizing infrastructure, we will strengthen Florida’s economy for decades,” said Patrick Goddard, President of Virgin Trains USA.

“For a project of this scope and magnitude, a world-class construction team has been assembled to undertake this tremendous assignment and we congratulate them helping us make history.”

Construction is slated to be complete and service will begin between South Florida and Orlando in 2022.

The trains currently travel between the downtown areas of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.