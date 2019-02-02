Virginia governor confirms he is in ‘racist & offensive’ photo, issues apology

Democratic governor of Virginia Ralph Northam confirmed Friday that he is the man in a racist yearbook photo showing one person dressed in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan’s (KKK) signature white hood and robes.

Gov. Northam apologized for appearing in the photo and for “the hurt that decision caused then and now.”

The photo was initially released by the website Big League Politics at that time the identities of the two men were unconfirmed.

As of Friday, the Virginia governor confirmed his role in the photo.

However, the second man has not been identified at this time.

The scandal has led to bipartisan backlash with many calling for Northam to resign.

He has recently faced controversy following his comments on abortion that he says were “taken out of context.”

As far as the calls for him to resign he did not say he would but instead that “it would take time and serious effort to heal.”

