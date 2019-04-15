Virginia Woman Dies in Dangerous Rip Current off Jupiter

A woman from Virginia got sucked out to sea by a dangerous rip current off the Jupiter Inlet and drowned Friday night

The incident happened near the 3000 block of South State Highway A1A.

Officials say the woman was hit by several strong waves that caused her to drift away from her husband, who tried to save her.

Another beach-goer pulled her to shore unconscious. Fire rescue paramedics were unable to revive her and she was taken to Jupiter Medical Center where she was pronounced dead Friday at 9:08 p.m., said PBSO.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Erica Ramos and an autopsy is pending.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say the Jupiter drowning was one of three water-related fatalities over the weekend.