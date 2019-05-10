Volunteer found dead at St. Lucie Humane Society, dog to be euthanized

Fort Pierce police are investigating the death of a volunteer at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County.

On Thursday, around 2:15 p.m. police and animal control were dispatched to the facility after receiving a call about a dog bite.

The female volunteer, identified as Christine Liquori, was found dead inside a fenced play area next to the shelter.

Police say it’s unclear whether Liquori died from a dog bite or other causes, but the dog is set to be euthanized, Friday.

The non-profit organization released a statement via Facebook saying “Christine was a valued volunteer “and that “the circumstances of her tragic passing are under investigation.”

The breed of the dog or how long it had been at the shelter remains unknown at this time.

This story is developing.