VP of NRA says he is being extorted, pressured to resign

A potential scandal may be in the midst for the National Rifle Association (NRA) following a reported blow out between the executive vice president and the president of the association.

Wayne LaPierre who is the Executive Vice President of the NRA is claiming that he is being blackmailed by the President, Oliver North, to resign over his allegations of financial misconduct.

The bombshell accusation was detailed in a letter from Mr. LaPierre, dated April 25 and addressed to members of the NRA Board.

NRA chief Wayne LaPierre claims he's being extorted and pressured to resign by NRA President Oliver North, over allegations of financial improprieties. https://t.co/Xb7iRAecGj via @WSJ pic.twitter.com/jFHgXxZbEv — Mark Maremont (@MarkMaremont) April 26, 2019

The fight between LaPierre and North is reportedly in connection to a feud between the NRA and Ackerman McQueen Inc., its advertising firm, whom the NRA has filed a lawsuit against earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, the NRA is claiming Ackerman McQueen declined to provide records supporting its billings, while the advertising firm slammed the lawsuit as “frivolous” and “inaccurate.”

The NRA’s suit also claims that its request for details regarding Ackerman McQueen’s contact with North is being roadblocked.

North hosts a documentary program on NRATV produced by Ackerman McQueen.

Ackerman McQueen paid North millions of dollars annually for the documentary program but only three episodes have been produced, prompting the NRA to question why it is paying the advertising firm “in light of these production shortfalls,” according to LaPierre.

In his letter, LaPierre went on to discuss an alleged phone conversation between North and a senior NRA staffer this week in which North said Ackerman McQueen was devising a letter to the board that would be “bad for me, two other members of my executive team and the Association,” according to the Wallstreet Journal.

Here is the real meat of Lapierre's letter. pic.twitter.com/VPHmYJhbHj — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 26, 2019

LaPierre wrote that the letter in question “would contain a devastating account of our financial status, sexual harassment charges against a staff member, accusations of wardrobe expenses and excessive staff travel expenses.”

He added that after the call “others informed me that I needed to withdraw the NRA lawsuit against Ackerman McQueen or be smeared.”

LaPierre also wrote that North said that Ackerman McQueen would not send the damaging letter if he resigned his Executive Vice President position.

North, who became NRA president a year ago, will have to stand for reelection when his tenure expires on Monday.