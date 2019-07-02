VP Pence’s plane forced back to DC for unspecified emergency

Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane was diverted from New Hampshire back to Washington on Tuesday after being called back for an unspecified emergency.

Pence was scheduled to visit Salem to participate in a roundtable discussion and deliver remarks on the opioid crisis and illegal drug flow in New Hampshire.

However, shortly before the vice president was expected to arrive, an event official told the crowd that Air Force Two had been diverted because of an emergency.

“We do have a situation where the vice president was called back to Washington,” Randy Gentry, a representative of Pence’s office, told the crowd, adding that the event had been canceled.

A spokesman for Pence’s office said the vice president needed to go back to the White House, and that he will return to New Hampshire at a later date.

It remains unclear to what the emergency pertains.