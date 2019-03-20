Waiting for the Mueller Report to Drop

The guessing game on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his two-year Russia probe is intensifying.

There have been signs that his team may be wrapping up the Russia investigation.

Waiting for Mueller’s report — Here’s the truth about what the Special Counsel can and ca… https://t.co/DG6KAV91zr pic.twitter.com/cFvmcHqEq6 — Thomas Jefferson (@Jeffersonianz) March 20, 2019

Several prosecutors and investigators are headed back to their old jobs or are off on new assignments.

Then again, there are also signs of ongoing investigations and possible additional prosecutions.

Mueller’s office is notoriously tight-lipped and has offered no guidance on when the investigation may be finished.

Mueller is obligated to send his findings to Attorney General Bill Barr.