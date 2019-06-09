Walmart Announces New In-Home Delivery Service

This Fall, Walmart will begin delivering groceries inside shoppers’ homes. The retail giant will experiment with its new in-home delivery-service in Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Vero Beach, FL.

Bart Stein, a Google Alum, is in charge of the Walmart home-delivery project. The announcement comes as Walmart continues to be in competition with Amazon. Both companies recently announced their next-day delivery services.

Walmart’s in-home delivery will require customers to install a lock outside their home or garage. Consumers will then place their order on Walmart.com or use Walmart’s mobile app and select “InHome Delivery.” The customer will then have the option of the delivery being delivered straight to the kitchen or their garage. A Walmart employee (who will be extensively trained according to Walmart) will do the grocery shopping. When it’s time to deliver, the Walmart employee will have a wearable camera, enter a one-time access code and the customer will be able to watch the delivery remotely.

Walmart hasn’t released any details regarding the pricing of their new in-home delivery services. They will reveal prices when the services launch in the fall.