Wanted California pedophile located in the Florida Keys

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have located a suspect who is wanted in California for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

39-year-old Jason David Adams was located in Big Pine Key on Thursday.

It was not said what led to his arrest, however, officials did report that he was located at a construction site.

Adams was taken to the Stock Island Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to California.

He faces a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.