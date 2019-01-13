WaPo: Trump is Hiding Details of Putin Meetings

The Washington Post reports that detailed records do not exist for five personal meetings President Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The story, citing U.S. officials, says Trump has gone to “extraordinary lengths” to keep information about meetings private.

Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to hide details of talks with Putin, such as taking interpreter’s notes, U.S. officials say https://t.co/TxIarXrLFX — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 12, 2019

The U.S. officials say the President confiscated the notes from his interpreter. He allegedly also prevented them from discussing the meetings with other members of the administration.

In response, a White House spokesperson says the administration is trying to “improve the relationship with Russia.” He says the former Obama administration “pursued a flawed ‘reset’ policy that sought engagement for the sake of engagement.”

That person spoke under anonymity. He also told the paper that after a 2017 meeting between Trump and Putin, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson “gave a fulsome readout of the meeting immediately afterward to other US officials in a private setting, as well as a readout to the press.”

Trump told Fox News on Saturday, “I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries. I do it with all countries. We had a great conversation, we were talking about Israel and securing Israel and lots of other things and it was a great conversation. I’m not keeping anything under wraps. I couldn’t care less.”

In addition, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, “The Washington Post story is so outrageously inaccurate it doesn’t even warrant a response.” She added, “The liberal media has wasted two years trying to manufacture a fake collusion scandal instead of reporting the fact that unlike President Obama, who let Russia and other foreign adversaries push America around, President Trump has actually been tough on Russia.”